Investigative reporting is vanishing in India: CJI

Investigative journalism is vanishing from the media canvas and “everything in our garden appears to be rosy”, Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana commented drily.

A former journalist himself, the country’s topmost judge said barring one or two, he could not recall a single article in the media which had created waves recently.

“The collective failures of individuals and institutions entrusted with the role of protectors need to be highlighted by the media. People need to be made aware of deficiencies in the process. This job can only be done by the media,” Chief Justice Ramana said at the launch of a book, Blood Sanders: The Great Forest Heist, by journalist Sudhakar Reddy Udumula.

The CJI reminisced of a time when people would eagerly look to newspapers for the truth.

“The concept of investigative journalism is unfortunately vanishing from the media canvas. It is true at least in the Indian context. When we were growing up, we eagerly looked forward to news papers exposing big scandals. The newspapers never disappointed us,” the CJI said.

“In the past, we have witnessed newspaper reports on scandals and misconduct creating waves, leading to serious consequences. Barring one or two, I don’t recall any story of such magnitude in the recent years. I leave it to you to arrive at your own conclusions,” Chief Justice Ramana said.