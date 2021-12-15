Hizb ‘commander’ killed in Pulwama

He was behind several attacks: police

A Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ was killed and a missing policeman held in two separate incidents in Kashmir on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Hizb ‘commander Feroz Ahmad Dar from Shopian’s Heff-Shrimal was killed during an anti-militancy operation launched in Uzrampathri area of Pulwama on Tuesday night, following a specific input.

“During the search operation, he was given repeated opportunities to surrender. Later, the police and the security forces neutralised the ‘A+’ categorised terrorist,” the spokesman said.

The police said Dar was behind several attacks including killing of four police personnel in 2018 and a non-local labourer, Charnajeet, in 2019.

The police said one A-K rifle and three magazines were recovered from him.

A Personal Security Officer of a BJP activist and his associate, who were reported missing along with two service rifles from north Kupwara, were arrested on Wednesday.

The duo went missing during the intervening night of December 12-13 when they were deployed at the house of Abdul Rashid Zargar.

The police have not officially confirmed their arrest. They had, however, announced a cash prize of ₹5 lakh for those who could provide information about them.