Live

Israel Hamas war Day 40 Live Updates | Israel military forces enter Gaza hospital

The Israel military forces urged all members of the Hamas group in the Gaza hospital to surrender

November 15, 2023 06:27 am | Updated 06:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows fires in Gaza City in Gaza Strip.

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows fires in Gaza City in Gaza Strip. | Photo Credit: AP

Israel military forces said that they have entered Gaza hospital on Wednesday morning. The military called the operation a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area.”

The forces urged all members of the group in the hospital to surrender. Less than an hour earlier, around 1 a.m. local time (2300 GMT), a Gaza health ministry spokesman said Israel had told officials in the enclave that it would raid the Shifa hospital complex “in the coming minutes.”

Also read | Israel Hamas war Day 39 Live Updates here

Five weeks after Israel began its assault on Gaza, the fate of Al Shifa has become a focus of international alarm because of worsening conditions in the facility. The plight of Gazan civilians has prompted calls for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Meanwhile, The Palestinian health ministry said that “We hold Israel’s raiding forces fully responsible for the lives of medical staff, patients and displaced poeple in Gaza’a Al Shifa hospital.”

Also read | As fighting empties north Gaza, humanitarian crisis worsens in south

(With inputs from Agencies)

Follow live updates here:
  • November 15, 2023 06:29
    Israel raids Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

    The Israeli military entered Gaza’s largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the militant group.

    The army surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas. Israeli authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the facility. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, Israeli authorities have refrained from entering.

    In recent weeks, Israeli defense forces have “publicly warned time and again that Hamas’ continued military use of the Shifa Hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law,” the military said.

    Reuters

World / Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / war / unrest, conflicts and war / Palestine

