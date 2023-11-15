Israel Hamas war Day 40 Live Updates | Israel military forces enter Gaza hospital

November 15, 2023 06:27 am | Updated 06:46 am IST

Israel military forces said that they have entered Gaza hospital on Wednesday morning. The military called the operation a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area.”

The forces urged all members of the group in the hospital to surrender. Less than an hour earlier, around 1 a.m. local time (2300 GMT), a Gaza health ministry spokesman said Israel had told officials in the enclave that it would raid the Shifa hospital complex “in the coming minutes.”

Also read | Israel Hamas war Day 39 Live Updates here

Five weeks after Israel began its assault on Gaza, the fate of Al Shifa has become a focus of international alarm because of worsening conditions in the facility. The plight of Gazan civilians has prompted calls for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Meanwhile, The Palestinian health ministry said that “We hold Israel’s raiding forces fully responsible for the lives of medical staff, patients and displaced poeple in Gaza’a Al Shifa hospital.”

Also read | As fighting empties north Gaza, humanitarian crisis worsens in south

(With inputs from Agencies)