Israel Army says seized Gaza parliament, other Hamas bodies

Military units “took over the Hamas Parliament, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons,” the Army said in a statement

November 15, 2023 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - Jerusalem/Gaza

AFP
Palestinians inspect the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza on November 14.

Palestinians inspect the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza on November 14. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli Army said on Tuesday it had captured Gaza’s Parliament and other government institutions run by Hamas in Gaza City, as its forces deepened their offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Military units “took over the Hamas Parliament, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons,” the Army said in a statement.

The statement said “government institutions of the terrorist organisation Hamas” had been used for “military purposes” including “for training in preparation for the attack on Israel” on October 7.

Israeli forces bombarded southern Gaza on Tuesday after tanks advanced to the gates of the enclave’s biggest hospital in the north where health officials say dozens of patients, including babies, have died due a lack of power and the heavy fighting.

At least 13 people were killed when Israeli forces targeted their homes in the southern city of Khan Younis, Gaza health ministry officials said. The military has also positioned tanks outside Al Shifa Hospital, Gaza City’s main medical centre, which Israel says sits atop tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters

Israel’s bombardment and invasion have left more than 11,200, also mostly civilians, dead, according to Gaza authorities.

