Israel-Hamas war, Day 41 Live Updates | UNSC adopts resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza

November 16, 2023 07:08 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

As the Israel - Gaza war enters its sixth week, the Israeli Army said has captured Gaza’s Parliament and other government institutions run by Hamas in Gaza City, as its forces deepened their offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Military units “took over the Hamas Parliament, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons,” the Army said in a statement.

The statement said “government institutions of the terrorist organisation Hamas” had been used for “military purposes” including “for training in preparation for the attack on Israel” on October 7.

Israeli forces bombarded southern Gaza on Tuesday after tanks advanced to the gates of the enclave’s biggest hospital in the north where health officials say dozens of patients, including babies, have died due a lack of power and the heavy fighting.

Israel’s bombardment and invasion have left more than 11,200, also mostly civilians, dead, according to Gaza authorities.