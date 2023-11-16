HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 41 Live Updates | UNSC adopts resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza

Israel’s bombardment and invasion have left more than 11,200, also mostly civilians, dead, according to Gaza authorities

November 16, 2023 07:08 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Injured people are assisted following the bombing of occupation planes of a residential complex in Deir Al-Balah in the center of Gaza Strip, in this screengrab from a video released on November 15, 2023.

Injured people are assisted following the bombing of occupation planes of a residential complex in Deir Al-Balah in the center of Gaza Strip, in this screengrab from a video released on November 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

As the Israel - Gaza war enters its sixth week, the Israeli Army said has captured Gaza’s Parliament and other government institutions run by Hamas in Gaza City, as its forces deepened their offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Military units “took over the Hamas Parliament, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons,” the Army said in a statement.

The statement said “government institutions of the terrorist organisation Hamas” had been used for “military purposes” including “for training in preparation for the attack on Israel” on October 7.

Israeli forces bombarded southern Gaza on Tuesday after tanks advanced to the gates of the enclave’s biggest hospital in the north where health officials say dozens of patients, including babies, have died due a lack of power and the heavy fighting.

Israel’s bombardment and invasion have left more than 11,200, also mostly civilians, dead, according to Gaza authorities.

Follow live updates here:
  • November 16, 2023 09:03
    Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid calls on Netanyahu to step down immediately

    Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has called on PM Benjamin Netanyahu to step down immediately, without waiting until the end of the country’s war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

    He siad, “Netanyahu should leave immediately... We need change, Netanyahu cannot remain PM. We cannot allow ourselves to carry out a long campaign under a PM who has lost the people’s trust.”

    - AFP

  • November 16, 2023 08:31
    Israel searches for traces of Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients

    After encircling Shifa for days, a hospital that employs some 1,500 people and has more than 500 beds, as per the Palestinian news agency, Israel faced pressure to prove its claim that Hamas had turned the hospital into a command centre and used patients, staff and civilians sheltering there to provide cover for its militants. The allegation is part of Israel’s broader accusation that Hamas uses Palestinians as human shields. Israel released video late Wednesday of weapons it said it found in one building, but so far its search showed no signs of tunnels or a sophisticated command centre.

    Although, Hamas and Gaza health officials deny militants operate in Shifa, Palestinians and rights groups say Israel has recklessly endangered civilians as it seeks to eradicate Hamas.

    - AP

  • November 16, 2023 07:43
    UNSC adopts resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza

    The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday adopted its first resolution since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses” in Gaza to address the escalating crisis for Palestinian civilians during Israel’s aerial and ground attacks.

    The vote in the 15-member council was 12-0 with the United States, United Kingdom and Russia abstaining. The U.S. and U.K. abstained because of the resolution’s failure to condemn Hamas’ surprise cross-border attacks into Israel on October 7, and Russia because of its failure to demand a humanitarian ceasefire, which Israel and the United States oppose.

    - AP

  • November 16, 2023 07:29
    Biden says he made it clear to Israel it would be a mistake to occupy Gaza

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he had made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution was the only answer to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict and that occupying Gaza would be a mistake. Mr. Biden told reporters he was doing everything in his power to free hostages held by the Hamas militant group in Gaza, but that did not mean sending in the U.S. military.

    - Reuters

  • November 16, 2023 07:13
    Israel Army says seized Gaza parliament, other Hamas bodies

    The Israeli Army has managed to capture Gaza’s Parliament and other government institutions run by Hamas in Gaza City, as its forces deepened their offensive in the Palestinian territory.

    The statement said “government institutions of the terrorist organisation Hamas” had been used for “military purposes” including “for training in preparation for the attack on Israel” on October 7.

    Read more here
