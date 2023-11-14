HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Israel Hamas war Day 39 Live Updates | Medics and patients stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals

More than two-thirds of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have fled their homes since the war began

November 14, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
This picture taken from a position near Sderot along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip early on November 14, 2023, shows flares dropped by Israeli forces above the Palestinian territory amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

This picture taken from a position near Sderot along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip early on November 14, 2023, shows flares dropped by Israeli forces above the Palestinian territory amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. | Photo Credit: AFP

Fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants outside Gaza’s largest hospital has prompted thousands of people to flee from the sprawling medical facility, but hundreds of patients and others displaced by the war remained inside, health officials said Monday. U.S. President Joe Biden said Shifa hospital “ must be protected ” and called for “less intrusive action” by Israeli forces.

Patients there include dozens of babies at risk of dying because of a lack of electricity, health officials at the facility said.

Gaza City, the largest urban area in the territory, is the focus of Israel’s campaign to crush Hamas following the militant group’s deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel that set off the war.

More than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.

More than 1,200 people in Israel died, most of them in the Hamas attack, and about 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by Palestinian militants.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war, Day 38 updates

With inputs from Agencies)

Here are the Live updates
  • November 14, 2023 07:12
    Brazil’s Lula says Israel response ‘as grave’ as Hamas attack

    Brazil’s president on Monday accused Israel of “killing innocent people without any criteria” in the Gaza Strip, deeming its actions there “as grave” as the October 7 attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

    “After the act of terrorism provoked by Hamas, the consequences, the solution of the state of Israel, is as grave as that of Hamas. They are killing innocent people without any criteria,” said Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at an official ceremony in Brasilia.

    The leader of Latin America’s largest country also accused Israel of “dropping bombs where there are children, hospitals, on the pretext that a terrorist is there.”

    “This is inexplicable. First, you have to save the women and children, then you fight with whomever you want,” Mr. Lula said.

    AFP

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine / war / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.