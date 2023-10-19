HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 13 LIVE updates | U.S. govt’s assessment shows Israel not responsible for Gaza hospital blast: White House

After U.S. President Biden’s visit to the war-torn region, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to travel to Israel in an attempt to de-escalate the conflict

October 19, 2023 07:10 am | Updated 07:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A Palestinian looks on from his house damaged by Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 18, 2023.

A Palestinian looks on from his house damaged by Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

President Joe Biden has visited Israel on an urgent mission to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spiralling into a broader regional conflict. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that limited humanitarian aid would be allowed into Gaza from Egypt following a request from Mr. Biden. The President’s visit came after hundreds of people were reported killed in an explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war, day 12 updates

The war that began on October 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said that 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in the past 11 days. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

(Inputs from agencies)

Follow live updates here:

  • October 19, 2023 07:17
    Biden to address U.S. on Israel-Hamas war, Ukraine

    U.S. President Joe Biden will give a primetime speech on Thursday about the conflict between Israel and Hamas and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Wednesday.

    Mr. Biden will speak at 8 p.m. (0000 GMT) in the Oval Office, from which presidents have traditionally addressed the nation at times of critical national importance.

    Read more
  • October 19, 2023 06:48
    Rishi Sunak heads to travel to Israel Thursday

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Israel on Thursday before heading to other countries in the region in an effort to de-escalate the Israel-Gaza conflict, his office has said.

    “The attack on Al Ahli Hospital should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid a further dangerous escalation of conflict,” Mr. Sunak said in a statement.

    -AFP

  • October 19, 2023 06:48
    Egypt announces ‘sustainable’ aid corridor to Gaza via Rafah

    Egypt announced on Thursday the ‘sustainable’ passage of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, as hundreds of aid trucks wait at the gates of the enclave being bombarded by Israel.

    “Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and American President Joe Biden have agreed on the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah terminal,” said presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy in a statement, without specifying a date.

    -AFP

  • October 19, 2023 06:46
    U.S. govt’s assessment shows Israel not responsible for Gaza hospital blast: White House

    The U.S. assessed that Israel was not responsible for the attack on a Gaza hospital a day earlier, the White House said on Wednesday.

    “The U.S. government assesses that Israel was not responsible for an explosion that killed hundreds of civilians yesterday at the Al Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip,” White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

    “Our assessment is based on available reporting, including intelligence, missile activity, overhead imagery, and open source video and images of the incident,” she said.

    PTI

  • October 19, 2023 06:45
    Israel has been victimised but it can relieve suffering of Gazans: Biden

    Israel has been badly victimised, but it should explore the opportunity to relieve the suffering of people in Gaza who have nowhere to go, U.S. President Joe Biden said following his trip to Israel.

    “Look, Israel has been badly victimised. But the truth is that if they have an opportunity to relieve the suffering of people who have nowhere to go, it’s what they should do. And if they don’t, they’ll be held accountable in ways that may be unfair,” Mr. Biden told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back from Israel on Wednesday.

    “And my point to everyone is, look, if you have an opportunity to alleviate the pain, you should do it, period. And if you don’t, you’re going to lose credibility worldwide. And I think everyone understands that,” Mr. Biden said after he spent several hours in Israel in the aftermath of the terrorist strike from Hamas.

    PTI

