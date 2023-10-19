Israel-Hamas war, Day 13 LIVE updates | U.S. govt’s assessment shows Israel not responsible for Gaza hospital blast: White House

After U.S. President Biden’s visit to the war-torn region, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to travel to Israel in an attempt to de-escalate the conflict

October 19, 2023 07:10 am | Updated 07:17 am IST

President Joe Biden has visited Israel on an urgent mission to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spiralling into a broader regional conflict. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that limited humanitarian aid would be allowed into Gaza from Egypt following a request from Mr. Biden. The President’s visit came after hundreds of people were reported killed in an explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital.

The war that began on October 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said that 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in the past 11 days. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

