Live

Israel Hamas war Day 38 Live Updates | Netanyahu dismisses calls for cease fire at Shifa Hospital

The EU on November 12 condemned Hamas for using “hospitals and civilians as human shields” in Gaza, while also urging Israel to show “maximum restraint” to protect civilians from the war it is waging

November 13, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
An Israeli army soldier walks towards a building structure carrying gallon containers, as they say, while delivering fuel to Al Shifa hospital, in a location given as Gaza, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on November 12, 2023.

An Israeli army soldier walks towards a building structure carrying gallon containers, as they say, while delivering fuel to Al Shifa hospital, in a location given as Gaza, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on November 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Health officials and people trapped inside Gaza’s largest hospital rejected Israel’s claims that it was helping babies and others evacuate Sunday, saying fighting continued just outside the facility where incubators lay idle with no electricity and critical supplies were running out.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed urgent calls for a cease-fire unless it includes the release of all the nearly 240 hostages captured by Hamas in the Oct. 7 rampage that triggered the war.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war, Day 36 updates

A day after Netanyahu said Israel was bringing its “full force” with the aim of ending Hamas’ 16-year rule in Gaza, residents reported heavy airstrikes and shelling, including around Shifa Hospital. Israel, without providing evidence, has accused Hamas of concealing a command post inside and under the compound, allegations denied by Hamas and hospital staff.

Meanwhile, the EU on November 12 condemned Hamas for using “hospitals and civilians as human shields” in Gaza, while also urging Israel to show “maximum restraint” to protect civilians from the war it is waging. “The EU is gravely concerned about the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

Also read: Gaza crisis | India bats for two-state solution during talks with U.S.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Here are the Live updates
  • November 13, 2023 08:22
    Seven Israeli troops, 10 others injured in Hezbollah attack

    Attacks by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group Sunday, November 12, 2023 wounded seven Israeli troops and 10 other people, Israel’s military and rescue services said.

    The clashes came as skirmishes between the Iran-backed group and Israeli military continue to intensify along the Lebanon-Israel border, threatening to escalate into another front in the Mideast’s latest war.

    Read more here...

