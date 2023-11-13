HamberMenu
Communication with Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza restored: WHO chief

Regrettably, the Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza is not functioning as a hospital anymore, says WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

November 13, 2023 02:14 am | Updated 02:19 am IST

Reuters
A satellite image shows Al-Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza November 7, 2023.

A satellite image shows Al-Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza November 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The World Health Organization (WHO) has managed to restore communication with health professionals at the Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday, November 12, 2023

"Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore," he added in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

WHO lost communication on Saturday and the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said that operations at Al Shifa hospital complex, the largest in the Palestinian enclave, were suspended after it ran out of fuel.

Israel-Palestine Conflict / human mishap / war / trauma & emergency healthcare

