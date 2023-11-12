HamberMenu
Seven Israeli troops, 10 others injured in Hezbollah attack

The clashes came as skirmishes between the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israeli military continue to intensify along the Lebanon-Israel border

November 12, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Jerusalem

AP
Israeli medics treat an injured man following anti-tank missiles that were fired from Lebanon towards Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border, and hit a number of civilians, the Israeli military said November 12, 2023.

Israeli medics treat an injured man following anti-tank missiles that were fired from Lebanon towards Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border, and hit a number of civilians, the Israeli military said November 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Attacks by Lebanon's Hezbollah group Sunday, November 12, 2023 wounded seven Israeli troops and 10 other people, Israel's military and rescue services said.

The clashes came as skirmishes between the Iran-backed group and Israeli military continue to intensify along the Lebanon-Israel border, threatening to escalate into another front in the Mideast's latest war.

The Israeli military said in a statement that "seven IDF soldiers were lightly injured as a result of the mortar shell launches in the area of Manara in northern Israel earlier today.” Israeli rescue services did not identify the location or provide information about the 10 others wounded by rocket blasts and shrapnel, but said two of them were in critical condition.

Israeli PM Netanyahu says 'there could be' potential deal to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza strip

The Israeli military said they identified 15 launches from Lebanon over the past hour and their defense systems intercepted four of them. The rest fell into open areas.

Hamas' military wing, meanwhile, claimed responsibility for shelling the northern Haifa and the Israeli border towns of Na'ura and Shlomi from southern Lebanon without giving any further details.

Hezbollah first fired antitank missiles at an Israeli community just over the border on Sunday, Israeli officials said, badly wounding utility workers. The Israeli military said it was striking the origin of the launch with artillery fire. The Israel Electric Corp. said workers in the rural community of Dovev were wounded while repairing lines damaged in a previous attack. Israeli media reported that six people were wounded, including one critically.

Israel struck several southern Lebanese towns, including Yaroun, Mays el-Jabal, and Alma al-Shaab. Hezbollah said it launched guided missiles against a “logistical force belonging to the occupation army that was about to install transmission poles and eavesdropping and spying devices near the Dovev barracks.” It said it hit an Israeli military bulldozer in a separate strike. Shortly after the attack, air raid sirens were heard in northern Israel. Army Radio reported that another antitank missile had been fired from Lebanon.

Hezbollah later announced attacks on Israeli military gatherings and barracks in border areas Birket Riche and Zareit, as clashes continue to intensify along the tense Lebanon-Israel border.

The assault was the most serious incident involving civilians since an Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon on November 5 killed a woman and three children.

Israeli troops and Hezbollah militants and their allies have been clashing along the border since the Israel-Hamas war started five weeks ago with a bloody incursion into southern Israel by Hezbollah ally Hamas. While largely contained, clashes have increased in intensity as Israel conducts a ground offensive in Gaza against Hamas.

Also Sunday, the United Nations peacekeeping force in south Lebanon, UNIFIL, said one of its peacekeepers had been wounded by gunfire overnight near the Lebanese town of al-Qawza. It was not immediately clear where the shooting had come from or whether the peacekeepers were targeted or caught in crossfire. UNIFIL said it was investigating.

