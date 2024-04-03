April 03, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka transport union has demanded ending the suspension of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conductor who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a female passenger. The union has criticised the BMTC management for not assisting the conductor secure bail.

In a letter addressed to BMTC Managing Director Ramachandran R., KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation president H.V. Ananth Subbarao expressed concern over the lack of initiative by the corporation in securing bail for the employee. Mr. Subbarao highlighted that the conductor secured bail following intervention by the union.

On March 26, Siddapura police arrested Honnappa Nagappa Agasar, a 35-year-old BMTC conductor, on the charge of allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old private firm employee following a row over the ticket. The bus was plying between Bilekahalli and Shivajinagar.

“We have reviewed the CCTV camera footage from the bus. The passenger engaged in an argument with the conductor regarding the ticket. The footage clearly shows the woman hit the bus conductor first, triggering the conductor to react in self-defence. Rather than taking steps to secure bail for the conductor, the BMTC management opted to suspend him from duty. Fortunately, through the efforts of our federation, he has since been released on bail,” Mr Subbarao stated in the letter.

“Contrary to the woman’s complaint lodged at Siddapura police station, the CCTV camera footage does not support her allegations. According to her complaint, the conductor allegedly refused to issue a ticket and assaulted her. The BMTC management hastily suspended him without proper verification of the CCTV camera footage, or even questioning the conductor. This action constitutes a breach of the industrial agreement,” he added, while demanding that the conductor’s suspension be revoked.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police had arrested Nagappa and charged him under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insult the modesty of any woman, utter any word, make any sound or gesture, or exhibit any object), of the Indian Penal Code.