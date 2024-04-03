GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transport union urges BMTC to end suspension of conductor for assault on passenger in Bengaluru

Union claims CCTV camera footage shows the passenger hit the bus conductor first, triggering the conductor to react in self-defence

April 03, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a BMTC bus. The alleged incident occurred in a bus plying between Bilekahalli and Shivajinagar, in Bengaluru.

A representational photo of a BMTC bus. The alleged incident occurred in a bus plying between Bilekahalli and Shivajinagar, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Karnataka transport union has demanded ending the suspension of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conductor who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a female passenger. The union has criticised the BMTC management for not assisting the conductor secure bail.

In a letter addressed to BMTC Managing Director Ramachandran R., KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation president H.V. Ananth Subbarao expressed concern over the lack of initiative by the corporation in securing bail for the employee. Mr. Subbarao highlighted that the conductor secured bail following intervention by the union.

On March 26, Siddapura police arrested Honnappa Nagappa Agasar, a 35-year-old BMTC conductor, on the charge of allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old private firm employee following a row over the ticket. The bus was plying between Bilekahalli and Shivajinagar.

“We have reviewed the CCTV camera footage from the bus. The passenger engaged in an argument with the conductor regarding the ticket. The footage clearly shows the woman hit the bus conductor first, triggering the conductor to react in self-defence. Rather than taking steps to secure bail for the conductor, the BMTC management opted to suspend him from duty. Fortunately, through the efforts of our federation, he has since been released on bail,” Mr Subbarao stated in the letter.

“Contrary to the woman’s complaint lodged at Siddapura police station, the CCTV camera footage does not support her allegations. According to her complaint, the conductor allegedly refused to issue a ticket and assaulted her. The BMTC management hastily suspended him without proper verification of the CCTV camera footage, or even questioning the conductor. This action constitutes a breach of the industrial agreement,” he added, while demanding that the conductor’s suspension be revoked.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police had arrested Nagappa and charged him under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insult the modesty of any woman, utter any word, make any sound or gesture, or exhibit any object), of the Indian Penal Code.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / public transport / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.