BMTC starts QR code services at 40 metro stations to get updates on metro feeder buses

February 23, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced QR code services in metro stations starting from February 19 in 40 metro stations.

With the use of these QR codes, commuters can now easily access information about live tracking of buses, metro feeder services, and the timings of these feeder services, according to a release by BMTC.

“By simply scanning the QR codes at the metro stations, users gain access to updates on the location and availability of buses.Within two to three days of its launch, the QR code based metro journey planner and live bus tracking are being used by close to 3,000 passengers,” BMTC stated in the release.

Every day, around one lakh commuters are benefited through metro feeder services, the release said. BMTC is now running 151 metro feeder services in the city and there are a total of 66 metro stations in the city and metro feeder services are provided by the BMTC from/via a total of 43 metro stations.

“BMTC intends to increase the scope of its operations on metro feeder routes to efficiently offer last-mile connectivity to Metro rail passengers. The nine-metre-long buses will be branded in a special manner. Under the N-CAP scheme, 120, nine-metre-long air-conditioned electric buses will be operated on metro feeder routes,” the release added.