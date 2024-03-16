March 16, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) released ₹84 crore for its staff towards Dearness Allowance arrears, Leave Encashment and Gratuity.

The money was released on the directions of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. According to KSRTC, an amount of ₹24 crore is towards encashment of leave for the year 2022-23 (including those employees who retired during this period).

An amount of ₹54 crore has been released towards payment of Dearness Allowance due from July to November 2022 (five months), January to July 2023 (seven months), and July to October 2023 (four months).

An amount of ₹6 crore towards payment of gratuity to retired employees during January 2024 has been released.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC won ASRTU National Public Excellence Awards for best innovative branding on Image Building Practices and for Personnel Welfare Productivity.

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) got people choice CAEV Expo awards 2024 for fleet management and Eco-efficiency Accolade award for its contribution in urban electric mobility.