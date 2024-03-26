BMTC conductor arrested for assaulting female passenger over ticket dispute

March 26, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Siddapura police arrested a 35-year-old Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conductor on the charge of assaulting a 24-year-old private firm employee over a ticket row on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Honnappa Nagappa Agasar attached to depot number 34 Kothnoor Dinne, is conductor with bus number 368 plying from Bilekahalli towards Shivajinagar.

According to the police, the victim is from a neighboring State and works at a retail chain store on Commercial Street. She had an argument with Nagappa who asked her to show her Aadhaar card to issue a free ticket under the Shakti scheme.

Even after two stops the woman did not show the card. A heated argument ensued, following which the woman allegedly slapped the conductor. Nagappa allegedly assaulted her following which she filed a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Nagappa charging him under Section 354 ( assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) 323 ( assault ) 506 ( Criminal intimidation ) and 509 ( insult the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object) of IPC. He was released on station bail.

Meanwhile, the BMTC has suspended the conductor and said that it is giving high priority to the safety of women passengers.

“Gender sensitisation training is being given to all 27,000 driving staff in order to make the women passengers feel safe and comfortable. Our corporation has given priority to the safety of women, and strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty of any kind of violence, rude behaviour and untoward incidents against women passengers,” a release added.