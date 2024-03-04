GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka RTCs take disciplinary action against 108 conductors for issuing ‘fake’ tickets under Shakti scheme

A senior KSRTC official said that upon investigating cases involving the issuance of fake tickets, it was discovered that conductors generate false tickets to earn incentives from the RTCs. The corporation provides incentives to bus crew members who achieve their targets.

March 04, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.
Since the launch of the Shakti scheme on June 11, 2023, till now the RTCs have issued 1,64,65,13,113 ‘zero tickets’. 

Since the launch of the Shakti scheme on June 11, 2023, till now the RTCs have issued 1,64,65,13,113 ‘zero tickets’.  | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

:

As the Karnataka government’s Shakti scheme that allows women to travel for free in State transport buses has received an overwhelming response, the road transport corporations (RTCs) have taken disciplinary action against 108 conductors from four RTCs for generating ‘fake’ tickets under the scheme.

According to the data, 53 conductors in the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), 12 in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), seven in the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and 36 in the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) have faced disciplinary action.

Speaking to The Hindu, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said: “The bus crew from all four RTCs have been consistently instructed not to issue fake or extra tickets or misuse the Shakti scheme. Despite these warnings, 108 instances have been identified, leading to disciplinary measures being taken against them.”

According to Mr. Reddy the RTCs have formed special teams to address this issue, actively conducting an investigation to identify instances where conductors issue fraudulent tickets.

A senior KSRTC official said that upon investigating cases involving the issuance of fake tickets, it was discovered that conductors generated false tickets to earn incentives from the RTCs. The corporation provides incentives to bus crew members who achieve their targets.

In October 2023, the BMTC suspended a driver-cum-conductor who was caught on camera generating unnecessary tickets to claim incentives. The incident gained widespread attention on social media, where a video captured the conductor printing tickets from the electronic ticketing machine and discarding them out of the window. The video, recorded by a female passenger, went viral, leading to the subsequent suspension of the conductor by BMTC.

Since the launch of the Shakti scheme on June 11, 2023, till March 3 the RTCs issued 1,64,65,13,113 “zero tickets” indicating the number of free bus rides women have taken utilising the scheme. The cumulative value of tickets issued has been ₹39,37,43,57,155.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.