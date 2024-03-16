GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man jumps in front of moving BMTC bus, dies

March 16, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old wall painter was killed after he allegedly jumped in front of a moving BMTC bus at Kamakshipalya on Friday.

The deceased Chethan, from Tamil Nadu, was waiting on the roadside and allegedly suddenly jumped in front of the bus. The shocked driver applied the brakes, but it was too late.

Chethan was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The bus was heading to Majestic from Jnanabharati.

Initially, the Kamakshipalya police detained the driver and conductor and seized the bus. The police said the CCTV camera installed in the front side of the bus revealed the fact.

The police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating to ascertain the cause of death.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

