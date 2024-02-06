February 06, 2024 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - Bengaluru

Operations at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru were impacted by bad weather on February 6 morning. Airport officials said that more than 25 flights were delayed, which includes departures.

Many airlines alerted passengers that flight operations at KIA have been affected by bad weather.

IndiGo posted on X: “6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather, flight operations in #Bengaluru are impacted. Please check your flight status at http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT before leaving for the airport.”

Vistara informed that a Mumbai-Bengaluru flight had been diverted due to bad weather in Bengaluru.

The airline posted: “#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK845 from Mumbai to Bengaluru (BOM-BLR) has been diverted to Coimbatore (CJB) due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru (BLR) airport and is expected to arrive in Coimbatore at 0830hrs. Please stay tuned for further updates.”

The fog at KIA is known as radiation fog. It is anticipated during the four months from November to February between 3 a.m. and 8.30 a.m.

During this period, flight operations are affected at Bengaluru airport due to poor visibility.