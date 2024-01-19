GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman trying to smuggle cocaine arrested at KIA

January 19, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a 36-year-old woman from Kenya trying to smuggle 2.5 kg of cocaine worth ₹26 crore on a domestic flight from Bengaluru to Delhi on Monday.

The accused passenger was caught by officials when they found a false bottom in the bag and recovered the drugs packed in a plastic cover and taped inside.

According to DRI officials, the accused is part of an international drug-smuggling racket and had come to India in August on a tourist visa and was moving around the country.

Officials suspect that the accused was sourcing the drugs from her contact within the country and was working as a mule trying to hand over the consignment. Further investigations are on to ascertain the source of drugs and her contacts, DRI officials said.

