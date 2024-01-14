GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

44 departure delays reported at Kempegowda International Airport due to bad weather

All departures to Delhi were affected, while one flight from Chennai was also diverted to KIA.

January 14, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The fog that occurs at KIA is known as radiation fog and it is anticipated during the four months (November to February) between 3 a. m. and 8.30 am. File Photo

The fog that occurs at KIA is known as radiation fog and it is anticipated during the four months (November to February) between 3 a. m. and 8.30 am. File Photo | Photo Credit: SAMPATH KUMAR GP

Around 44 departing flights to various destinations from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were delayed on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

An official of the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that 44 departure delays were reported due to bad weather in various cities including Bengaluru. The official added that all departures to Delhi were affected.

“No Delhi flights have not been able to depart. In total, seven flights to the national capital were affected,” the official added. Apart from the delays, one flight from Chennai was also diverted to KIA.

The fog that occurs at KIA is known as radiation fog and it is anticipated during the four months (November to February) between 3 a. m. and 8.30 am.

Flight operations during this period are affected at the airport due to poor visibility conditions.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.