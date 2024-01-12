January 12, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, reported a notable growth in passenger numbers in calendar year (CY) 2023.

The airport handled 3.72 crore (37.2 million) passengers, marking a 35.3% increase compared to CY 2022. Of these, 3.27 crore (32.7 million) were domestic passengers and 45 lakh (4.5 million) persons travelled to international destinations.

On April 29, 2023, the airport recorded the highest number of passengers in a single day for CY2023 at 116,688 passengers.

In 2023, factors such as reduced travel limitations, improved economic conditions, and increased demand for leisure and business travel led to a notable rise in growth numbers. The highest number of air traffic movements (ATMs) was witnessed on March 17, 2023, reaching 748 ATMs in a single day.

As compared to this, the highest ATMs on any single day in CY 2022 was 693. Domestic ATMs last year saw a substantial 22% recovery, while international ATMs showed a 15% increase.

Additionally, according to BIAL, the airport continues to maintain its standing as a reliable hub for handling perishable (PER) cargo in India for the third consecutive year.

New Routes

In September 2023, KIA seamlessly transitioned international operations from T1 to T2, marking a crucial milestone.

November witnessed the launch of Lufthansa’s thrice weekly non-stop Bengaluru-Munich flights, providing enhanced connectivity for travellers. October 2023 marked the introduction of Maldivian Airlines, catering to Male with thrice-weekly operations.

Furthermore, five new domestic routes were introduced, contributing to the overall capacity growth. AIX (created by the merger of Air India Express and Air Asia India) commenced domestic operations in October 2023, further diversifying the airline portfolio and expanding connectivity for passengers.

Top routes

Top domestic routes in the calendar year 2023 included Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

KIA served 25 international destinations last year, with Dubai, Singapore, and Doha emerging as the top sectors contributing to the international traffic.

“The airport’s strategic focus on global connectivity continues to position it as a key gateway for travel across South and Central India,” BIAL said.

Cargo Growth

In terms of cargo traffic, KIA continues to be India’s No.1 hub for handling perishable cargo for the third consecutive year with a tonnage of 53,751 metric tonnes (MT) in FY 2023.

KIA Cargo processed a total of 422,644 MT of cargo during CY 2023, indicating a 2% increase from previous year. The domestic sector soared with an impressive 11% growth, highlighting KIA’s strengthening position as a rapidly growing cargo hub in India.

“Perishables continued to be a key focus, with coriander exports surging by 67%. The export of mangoes reached a three-year tonnage record, achieving a 124% year-on-year growth. 684 MT of mangoes were exported, facilitated by an 86% increase in the number of pieces shipped. This accomplishment highlights KIA Cargo’s robust cold chain capabilities and dedication to efficient perishable handling,” BIAL said.

It added that July 2023 also marked a significant milestone for KIA Cargo, handling the highest monthly domestic tonnage since the Airport’s opening, totalling 16,507 MT.