January 19, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been recognised as the Best Airport of the Year at Wings India Awards 2024.

At the award ceremony held in Hyderabad on January 18, the airport was also conferred with the ‘>25 MPPA Traffic Award’ under the airports category.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport operator, stated: “To ensure smooth passenger flow and a stress-free experience, the airport has increased the number of entry gates, check-in counters, and informative display boards. International operations have been moved from Terminal 1 (T1) to the new Terminal 2 (T2), which spans 255,661 square metres, equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually. Immigration and emigration counters have also been expanded, further reducing wait times and enhancing the overall journey.”