KIA Bengaluru wins best airport of the year award in 2024

KIA was also conferred with the ‘>25 MPPA Traffic Award’ under the airports category

January 19, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
On April 29, 2023, Kempegowda International Airport recorded the highest number of passengers on a single day for 2023 at 116,688 passengers. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been recognised as the Best Airport of the Year at Wings India Awards 2024.

At the award ceremony held in Hyderabad on January 18, the airport was also conferred with the ‘>25 MPPA Traffic Award’ under the airports category.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport operator, stated: “To ensure smooth passenger flow and a stress-free experience, the airport has increased the number of entry gates, check-in counters, and informative display boards. International operations have been moved from Terminal 1 (T1) to the new Terminal 2 (T2), which spans 255,661 square metres, equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually. Immigration and emigration counters have also been expanded, further reducing wait times and enhancing the overall journey.”

