Passenger onboard Mumbai-Bengaluru flight stuck in lavatory for about an hour 

January 17, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - Bengaluru

A passenger onboard a SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru on January 16 was stuck in the lavatory of the aircraft for about an hour due to a malfunction of the door lock.

The incident occured on flight SG 286 which took off from Mumbai at 1.58 a.m. and landed at 3.35 a.m. Flight SG 286 was scheduled to depart at 10.55 p.m. on January 15 and scheduled to land at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 12.20 a.m. on January 16. But the flight was delayed.

“On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

SpiceJet said that during the entire journey the crew was in touch with the passenger trapped in the lavatory. “Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger.”

Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support. “SpiceJet regrets and apologises for the inconvenience caused to the passenger,” the airline spokesperson added.

“The passenger is being provided a full refund,” the airline said.