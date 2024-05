May 07, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

An accidental fire broke out at a private hospital in Bengaluru causing panic among residents of Rajanakunte on May 7.

Fire was noticed at a lab on the ground floor of Raksha Hospital around 9.30 a.m. Visitors and staff ran out of the building on seeking smoke.

Police, along with six fire and emergency service teams, rushed to the spot. They are trying to put out the fire.

Residents adjacent to the hospital have been evacuated due to thick smoke engulfing the area.