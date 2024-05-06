GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

LuLu to solidify position in Indian fashion retail mart

May 06, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

LuLu India is in the process of sharpening its focus on fashion apparel, accessories and lifestyle markets in the country.

The UAE-based LuLu Group, a retail conglomerate that sells more than 100 fashion lifestyle and apparel brands through its malls and outlets across India, on Monday said it was in the process of solidifying its position to grow its share in the Indian fashion retail market.

‘’India is a large marketplace where many large retail fashion players coexist. We are constantly expanding in the country. We are offering the lifestyle that people want, through various retail formats, including LuLu Malls and LuLu Hypermarkets,’‘ said Shareef K.K., Regional Director, LuLu Group.

As a precursor to this exercise, LuLu India is bringing together diverse brands like Pepe Jeans, Peter Englad, Amukthi, Crpydon UK, SIN, Louis Philippe, Venfield, Damoza, Levis, Identiti, Jockey,Lavie, V-star, Blossom, Caprese, VIP, American Tourister and many others at LuLu Mall in Bengaluru.

‘’We planned a unique fashion show to lay emphasis on the fact that fashion is truly for all,’‘ said  Jamal K.P., Regional Manager, LuLu Group, Karnataka.

According to company spokespersons, LuLu Fashion awards would be given out to personalities and brands who made exceptional contributions to the fashion industry in the country.

‘’We are planning a three day event that will feature a wide range of fashion from streetwear to luxury clothing for all who visit us,’‘ said Kiran Puthran, General Manager, Lulu Mall.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.