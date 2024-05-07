Man dies after electric pole falls on him

May 07, 2024 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Bengaluru

A 50-year old man died on Monday after an electric pole fell on him, near Dobspet, around 4.30 p.m. The deceased was identified as Siddagangaiah, a daily wage worker from Maraluvadi village and a father of three children.

According to Dobspet police, Mr. Siddagangaiah was watching the installation poles for the Energy Department’s Nirantara Jyothi scheme when the accident occurred. “When the last pole was being installed, it fell on him, and he died on the spot,” a police official said.

Meanwhile, the officials of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) clarified that it was a non-departmental accident.

“The accident occurred in the Dobspet subdivision. It was the mistake of the contractor who was transporting the electric poles. The poles were being carried on a digger, which was attached to a tractor. Due to some technical problem, the pole fell on the person, and he died,” a source at Bescom said.

The victim’s body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. While a complaint was not lodged as of Monday night, the police said that they had taken cognisance of the incident.