Lok Sabha poll seizures cross ₹450 crore in Karnataka

May 06, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission has made total seizures worth over ₹450.98 crore since March 16 when the model code of conduct (MCC) for the two-phase Lok Sabha polls came into force in Karnataka. This includes cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals.

After the MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹98.89 crore, while liquor worth ₹179.39 crore, narcotics worth ₹11.96 crore and freebies worth ₹9.53 crore were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.

A total of 2,325 FIRs have been registered with regard to seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies. The Excise Department has booked 3,400 heinous cases, 5,571 cases for breach of licence conditions, 193 cases under NDPS Act, and 34,731 cases under Section 15 (a) of the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965. As many as 2,083 different types of vehicles have been seized, said the release.

