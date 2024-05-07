Bengaluru’s first heavy rain of the year results in waterlogged roads, tree falls, and traffic gridlocks

May 07, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Bengaluru

After a prolonged dry spell of over five months and low intensity rainfall for about two days in the last week, many parts of Bengaluru received intermittent rainfall through Monday evening, resulting in inundation of several roads. This was the heaviest rainfall the city received this year after a drought-hit 2023.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) reading at 8.30 p.m., Bengaluru City Station had recorded 10.5 mm rainfall, HAL 2.7 mm. The KIA station had recorded 3.9 mm up to 5.30 p.m., while the IMD said there was no update post that. However, intermittent rain continued well into the night.

21 wards affected

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath , around 21 wards were affected. While several roads were inundated in some wards, tree fall incidents were also reported in many. Mr. Giri Nath said about 45 trees fell due to gusty winds.

According to BBMP officials, roads in 33 locations saw inundation following which the police diverted the traffic. “Majestic was choked, and K.R. road was blocked up to Hudson Circle,” the traffic police said.

Motorists struggled to wade through waterlogged roads. In some places, traffic came to a grinding halt and autos and cabs either refused bookings on ride-hailing apps or were expensive.