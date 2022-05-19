SSLC toppers from coastal Karnataka: ‘I moved to Moodbidri seeking better facilities’

A total of 17 students from Dakshina Kannada secured 625/625 marks in the SSLC exams

In his pursuit of better education facilities, Kamaleshwar Pundalik Naik moved from Chikkodi in Belagavi district to Alvas Kannada Medium High School in Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district.

A total of 17 students from Dakshina Kannada secured 625/625 marks in the SSLC exams

Kamaleshwar Pundalik Naik moved from Chikkodi in Belagavi district to Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district seeking better education facilities. Kamaleshwar from Alvas Kannada Medium High School in Moodbidri is among the 145 students who secured 625/625 marks in the SSLC examination in Karnataka.

Hailing from an agricultural family in Kaboor village of Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district, Kamaleshwar is the younger of four children of Pundalik Naik and Siddawwa. He joined Alvas Kannada Medium High School in class 6. He was among the students who qualified for a free education scheme of Alvas Education Foundation.

His learning got affected while he stayed at home and attended online classes. “I made up for the shortfall following resumption of offline classes last year. Our teachers prepared us thoroughly,” he said.

Apart from Kamaleshwar, his classmates Indira Arun Nyamagoudar, Irayya Shrishail Shegunasimath, Shreya R. Shetty and Sudhesh Dattatray Killedar secured 625/625 marks in the SSLC exams.

“I will take science and continue my education in Alvas,” Kamaleshwar added.

Self-reading

Sujay Badareesh, a student of Satyasai Lokaseva High School at Alake in Bantwal taluk, who secured 625 marks, relied on self-reading. As mobile phones were not allowed in the school’s hostel, teachers helped in clarifying doubts.

Son of Chartered Accountant Badareesh K.M from Agrahara in Sagar, Shivamogga district, Sujay plans to take science in pre-university. He hopes to get a seat in a college in Bengaluru where his elder brother is pursuing academics.

A total of 17 students from Dakshina Kannada secured 625/625 marks.

They include Roshan from Morarji Desai Residential School in Machchina of Belthangady taluk; H.S. Sathvik from Karnataka Public School in Ballare of Sullia taluk; K. Abhay Sharma, R. Abhijna and M Athmeeya Kashyap from Vivekananda English Medium High School, Puttur; Dhanyashree from Vittal Jaycees English Medium School, Vittla; Madhushree from St. Mary’s English Medium High School, Laila Belthangady; V. Akshatha Kamath and Veeksha V Shetty from Shri Vyasamaharshi Vidyapeeta Kilpady, Mulky; Shreeja Hebbar and Swasthi from Rotary English Medium High School, Moodbidri.

Udupi district

In Udupi district, Gayathri from Government Junior College for Girls, Udupi; Nisha from Government High School Kalavara in Kundapura taluk; Puneeth Naika from Government Junior College, Malpe; Vaishavi Shetty from Government High School Siddapura, Kundapura taluk; Akshatha from Sandeepana English Medium High School, Kirimanjeshwara, Byndoor; secured 625/625 marks.

In Uttara Kannada district, Chirag Mahesh Naik from Government Marikamba PU College, Sirsi; Kannikaparameshwari Ramachandra Hegde from Suryanarayana High School, Bisalkoppa; Deeksha Pandurang Naik, Kartik Bhat and Meghana Vishnu Bhat from Colaba Vithob Shanbhag Kalbagkar High School, Kumta; Sharmeen M Shaikh from St. Anthony High School, Sirsi; Tushar Keshav Shanbhag from Prashanthi English Medium High School, Siddapura, scored 625/625.