SSLC exam in Karnataka: Seven students of private school in Hassan among toppers
They are students of Vijaya School in Hassan
Seven students of a private high school in Hassan have secured 625 out of 635 marks in the SSLC exams 2022.
They are Abhishek Gowda K., Inchara L., Harshitha H.C., Kalyan M.M., Samskruthi P. Kumar, Madhura A. and Spoorthi J.C. They are students of Vijaya School in Hassan. The school staff distributed sweets among teachers and students to celebrate the achievement. Head of the institute Tara Subbuswamy congratulated the students.
Besides them Arjun E. Naik, a student a Morarji School at Rangapura in Arsikere taluk, Yashwitha T.S., student of Morarji School at Kundur mutt in Channarayapatna taluk, Mahalakshmi C. of St Philomena’s Girls High School in Hassan, Pragathi H.N. of Government High School at Channarayapatna have scored the highest marks.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.