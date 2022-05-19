SSLC exam in Karnataka: Seven students of private school in Hassan among toppers

They are students of Vijaya School in Hassan

Seven students of Vijay School in Hassan secured 625/625 in the SSLC exams in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Seven students of a private high school in Hassan have secured 625 out of 635 marks in the SSLC exams 2022.

They are Abhishek Gowda K., Inchara L., Harshitha H.C., Kalyan M.M., Samskruthi P. Kumar, Madhura A. and Spoorthi J.C. They are students of Vijaya School in Hassan. The school staff distributed sweets among teachers and students to celebrate the achievement. Head of the institute Tara Subbuswamy congratulated the students.

Besides them Arjun E. Naik, a student a Morarji School at Rangapura in Arsikere taluk, Yashwitha T.S., student of Morarji School at Kundur mutt in Channarayapatna taluk, Mahalakshmi C. of St Philomena’s Girls High School in Hassan, Pragathi H.N. of Government High School at Channarayapatna have scored the highest marks.