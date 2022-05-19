Karnataka

SSLC results in Karnataka: Pass percentage is 85.63

Primary Education Minister B C Nagesh and Principal Secretary to Government of Karnataka, Department of Primary and Secondary Education S. Selvakumar briefing mediapersons about the SSLC results, in Bengaluru on May 19, 2022.

Primary Education Minister B C Nagesh and Principal Secretary to Government of Karnataka, Department of Primary and Secondary Education S. Selvakumar briefing mediapersons about the SSLC results, in Bengaluru on May 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The pass percentage in the SSLC exams for the 2021-22 academic year is 85.63. This is a dip from the previous year’s pass percentage of 99.99, but better than the 72.42% of 2019-20.

The results of the SSLC exams were announced on May 19,

The total number of students who appeared for the exams was 8,53,436, while those who passed is 7,30,881.

This year, 145 students scored 625/625.

Government schools clocked a pass percentage of 88%, while aided schools recorded 87.84% and unaided 92.29%.

Girls fared better than boys with a 90.29% pass percentage compared to 81.3% for boys.

The results are available on http://www.sslc.karnataka.gov.in


