February 28, 2024 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - MANGALURU

Four class 10 students of Vidyadayini High School in Surathkal, who were reported missing after appearing for the English paper in the preparatory examination held on February 27, were found dead in Nandini river at Haleangady, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, late on February 27.

Police gave the names of the deceased as Yashwith of Agaramelu, Raghavendra of Thokur, Nirupa of Guddekoppa, and Anwith of Chitrapura – all areas near Surathkal.

Police suspect that they might have got into the river to swim after appearing for the exam, and subsequently drowned.

Surathkal police had registered a missing complaint on February 27 after being approached by their parents.

The police said the four students, along with some of their classmates, had headed to the river after having juice at an outlet near Surathkal market. They reached the river in an autorickshaw.

Post-mortem of the bodies was conducted at the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru on February 28.