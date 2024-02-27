State government should increase unemployment allowance under Yuva Nidhi scheme to ₹12,000

February 27, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Democratic Youth Federation of India has asked the State government to pay ₹12,000 as monthly unemployment allowance to unemployed graduates and diploma holders under the new Yuva Nidhi scheme as against the present allowance of ₹3,000 and ₹1,500.

In resolutions passed by the DYFI during the three-day State-level conference that concluded in Mangaluru on Tuesday, the DYFI said it is difficult to accept the scheme in the present form where a paltry ₹3,000 and ₹1,500 are paid for graduates and diploma holders who have passed out in 2023.

The government should bring all unemployed youth in the ambit of the scheme and pay them a monthly allowance of ₹12,000, which will meet the inflation cost.

In Karnataka, the DYFI said, for every 1,000 persons, 36 are unemployed. In urban and rural areas, there were 51 and 27 unemployed persons respectively for every 1,000 persons. As against 3.21 lakh people who have registered at the State government’s employment centres till November 2020, the government has provided employment to 3,454 persons between April and November 2020.

The number of job aspirants was rising every year and as per the 2020-21 Economic Survey, that number registered at the Kaushalya Karnataka.Com by the end of November 2020 was 10.71 lakh, the DYFI said.

The State government should provide jobs for the unemployed youth or pay monthly unemployment allowance of ₹12,000. The DYFI will start a movement to prevail upon government for schemes that helps youth become self reliant.

The State government should be a model employer and fill all vacant government posts and put an end to institutional harassment by taking services of employees through daily wages and outsourcing.

The backlog posts should be filled as per reservation norms and the reservation should be extended to jobs in private sector.

While calling for impartial investigation of cases of honour killing and effective punishment of the accused, the DYFI called for effective enforcement to prevent child marriage. It will continue to fight to protect people from casteist and communal forces and strongly oppose enforcement of Citizenship Amendment Act and Uniform Civil Code, the DYFI stated.