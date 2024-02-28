GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru City Corporation Budget failed to augment revenue, says Opposition Congress

Leader of the Opposition T. Praveenchandra Alva said that identifying more paid parking places could have generated more revenue. In addition, the Budget did not make any mention on collecting fees from those service providers who laid underground cables.

February 28, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Councillors go through the Budget copy in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Councillors go through the Budget copy in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Criticising the Mangaluru City Corporation’s Budget for 2024-25 on Tuesday, the Opposition Congress said that it did not focus on augmenting revenue.

ALSO READ
Mangaluru City Corporation council presents ₹157.43 crore surplus Budget for 2024-25

“Not a single paisa has been reserved for traffic management,” he said adding: “It is a Budget presented just for its sake.”

The Congress member Abdul Rauf said that it has not reserved any funds for the improvement of crematoria or for building new ones.

ALSO READ
Mangaluru City Corporation Budget: BJP tries to woo Billava votes again by reserving ₹15,000 each to all Narayana Guru Mandiras in Mangaluru

He said that rajakaluves in the city have been encroached upon in many places. A survey should be conducted on the same and encroachments should be removed for the smooth flow of water.

Another Opposition member Naveen R. D’Souza said that a provision should have been made for opening a sub-office of the corporation at Padil. The Budget should have reserved some fund for maintaining cleanliness of the city.

ALSO READ
Mangaluru City Corporation Budget for 2024-25 proposes to build crematorium for animals, birds

The Congress member Abdul Lathif said that the Budget has ignored sports and did not reserve funds for promoting sports activities.

