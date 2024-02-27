GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KFD patient discharged from hospital in Udupi in Karnataka

Test results of samples of two suspected KFD patients are negative

February 27, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A woman carries a bunch of twigs back home to use as firewood.

A woman carries a bunch of twigs back home to use as firewood. | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

A 58-year-old woman from Kundapura taluk, the lone Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) infected person so far in Udupi district, was discharged from a hospital on February 25 after recovering from the infection.

Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ishwarappa Gadad said the woman is from Kechanur near Vandse village of Kundapura taluk. She was the lone member among residents of eight houses on the fringe of a forest who tested positive for KFD. She was given symptomatic treatment, including anti-viral drugs, that led to her recovery, Dr. Gadad told The Hindu.

Samples of two suspected KFD patients from Kundapura taluk were sent for testing. The test results were negative. No further case of KFD has been reported in the district, the Udupi DHO said.

Following detection of cases in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts, Dr. Gadad said steps have been taken to make people living on the fringes of forests aware of KFD infection and precautions that need to be taken. People going into the forest to fetch firewood and other forest produce have been told to apply ‘Depa’ oil on their body. After returning from the forest, people have been told to remove their clothes and enter the house only after taking a bath.

Those with viral fever symptoms, namely body ache, fever, nausea and dehydration, have been asked to visit the nearest health centre and get treatment. “With early detection, KFD viral infection can be effectively treated,” Dr. Gadad said.

What is KFD

KFD is a viral infection that spreads through tick-bites. Common symptoms of the disease are a high fever, redness in the eyes, and body pain. Primates that come in contact with infective ticks contract the disease. Human beings who visit the forest either for livelihood, to graze cattle, or to collect firewood contract the disease. Normally, the transmission begins from late November to June. It peaks between December and March, according to studies. A blood test is done to identify if someone has KFD.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / viral diseases / forests

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.