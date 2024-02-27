KFD patient discharged from hospital in Udupi in Karnataka

February 27, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 58-year-old woman from Kundapura taluk, the lone Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) infected person so far in Udupi district, was discharged from a hospital on February 25 after recovering from the infection.

Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ishwarappa Gadad said the woman is from Kechanur near Vandse village of Kundapura taluk. She was the lone member among residents of eight houses on the fringe of a forest who tested positive for KFD. She was given symptomatic treatment, including anti-viral drugs, that led to her recovery, Dr. Gadad told The Hindu.

Samples of two suspected KFD patients from Kundapura taluk were sent for testing. The test results were negative. No further case of KFD has been reported in the district, the Udupi DHO said.

Following detection of cases in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts, Dr. Gadad said steps have been taken to make people living on the fringes of forests aware of KFD infection and precautions that need to be taken. People going into the forest to fetch firewood and other forest produce have been told to apply ‘Depa’ oil on their body. After returning from the forest, people have been told to remove their clothes and enter the house only after taking a bath.

Those with viral fever symptoms, namely body ache, fever, nausea and dehydration, have been asked to visit the nearest health centre and get treatment. “With early detection, KFD viral infection can be effectively treated,” Dr. Gadad said.

What is KFD

KFD is a viral infection that spreads through tick-bites. Common symptoms of the disease are a high fever, redness in the eyes, and body pain. Primates that come in contact with infective ticks contract the disease. Human beings who visit the forest either for livelihood, to graze cattle, or to collect firewood contract the disease. Normally, the transmission begins from late November to June. It peaks between December and March, according to studies. A blood test is done to identify if someone has KFD.