Mangaluru City Corporation Budget for 2024-25 proposes to build crematorium for animals, birds

February 28, 2024 01:37 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The building of the Mangaluru City Corporation.

The building of the Mangaluru City Corporation. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Lack of space for cremating animals and birds in the city will get addressed as the Mangaluru City Corporation in its Budget for 2024-25 proposed to reserve one-acre land at Kettikal in Thiruvail village for the purpose.

While presenting the Budget, Varun Chowta, chairman, Standing Committee for Taxation, Finance and Appeals, said that ₹1.5 crore has been reserved for developing the crematorium for animals and birds. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 also mandates it.

He said that the corporation has reserved ₹5 lakh to assist those who are into dairying within the jurisdiction of the corporation.

Mr. Chowta said that it has been proposed to introduce three free ambulance services in the city in coordination with some companies using their corporate social responsibility funds. The ambulances will be used for helping pregnant women and other patients who needed emergency treatment.

The corporation on its part has reserved ₹25 lakh for introducing the services.

He said that ₹10 lakh has been reserved for creating vending zones in the city for street vendors to do their business. The chairman said that ₹10 lakh has been reserved to assist those schools (from classes VI to X) which train students in performing Yakshagana. It is to promote the traditional art form of the coastal region.

Mr. Chowta said that the corporation will organise training programmes to youth interested in appearing for civil service and other competitive examinations. The training will be given by experts or retired IAS officials. It has reserved ₹10 lakh for the purpose. The training will be given to promote more youth from the city to appear for civil service examinations as their numbers are not much now.

He said that a pink toilet each for women will be built at Mangaluru City South and Mangaluru City North Assembly constituencies on a pilot basis. The Budget has reserved ₹1 crore for the same.

