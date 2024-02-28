GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru City Corporation Budget: BJP tries to woo Billava votes again by reserving ₹15,000 each to all Narayana Guru Mandiras in Mangaluru

Ahead of the last Assembly elections, the BJP-led Karnataka government created a Billava Development Corporation and opened four residential government schools, including three in the coastal belt, and named them after Narayana Guru

February 28, 2024 01:34 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - MANGALURU

Raviprasad Kamila
Varun Chowta, chairman, Standing committee of Taxations Finance and Appeals, presenting the Budget in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Varun Chowta, chairman, Standing committee of Taxations Finance and Appeals, presenting the Budget in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

With the five-year term of the Mangaluru City Corporation council, led by the BJP, set to end in a year from now and the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the saffron party has tried to woo Billava votes by reserving ₹15,000 each to all Narayana Guru Mandiras in its jurisdiction in the Budget for 2024-25 on Tuesday.

Billavas are the followers of 19th century social reformer Narayana Guru.

While presenting the Budget, Varun Chowta, chairman, Standing Committee for Taxation, Finance and Appeals, said that the government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Narayana Guru in a special manner. Hence the MCC has reserved funds for the mandiras.

The social reformer propagated that there was only one caste, one religion, and one god. He propagated equality in society.

Of late, the Billavas, who fall under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list and who are present in large numbers in the coastal belt, have emerged as a political force. While appointing a new president for the Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP recently, the party ensured that it went to a Billava.

After the murder of Praveen Nettaru, who was a BJP Yuva Morcha member and a Billava, in Dakshina Kannada in 2022, which dented the image of the party, the BJP has been making efforts to win over their confidence.

It is because many Billava youths have identified themselves with the Sangh Parivar.

Ahead of the last Assembly elections, the BJP-led State government created a Billava Development Corporation and opened four residential government schools, including three in the coastal belt, and named them after Narayana Guru.

It named a government bus stand (at Puttur) after Koti and Chennaya, the two folk heroes revered by the community.

A prominent circle in Mangaluru city, the Lady Hill Circle, was renamed after Narayana Guru. A training school named after Koti and Chennaya was opened in Udupi district to help those interested in joining the Army.

The Budget is the last one from the BJP as the five-year term of the council ends in February, 2025. The one-year term of Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur expires this September. Hence the next Mayor will have a tenure of only six months (September-February).

Sources in the corporation said that the Budget for 2025-26 will have to be presented either by an administrator who will take over or by the next elected council.

Hence the 2024-25 Budget was also crucial for the BJP to win over Billavas before the civic body goes to the polls in 2025.

