Why FIR not filed in December 15 incident, Jamia students ask V-C

Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar’s office, asking why an FIR had not been registered in the December 15, 2019 incident when the police entered the campus and carried out a crackdown.

The V-C told the students that the police had not received their complaint as yet. The university had written an e-mail to the area SHO, DCP, and the Police Commissioner, demanding action against police personnel responsible for the crackdown in which several students had been injured.

“Despite who we are, we have sent objections to that government of which we are employees and also followed it up multiple times. Now, we will even go to court,” she said. In a statement, the university said a decision had been taken to “explore the possibility of moving the court for the registration of FIR in the December 15, 2019 police brutality in university library case at the earliest”.

The students also sought postponement of the semester examinations that are currently under way. On this, the university said following consultations with the Deans, HODs and other officials, the exams stand cancelled till further notice and a new schedule would be declared later. The university also said the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which had earlier sent a team to the campus, would be sending another team on Tuesday to record statements of the victims. The university added that it has handed over all evidence related to the incident to the NHRC.