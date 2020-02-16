Oppn. slams police after CCTV footage goes viral

Opposition leaders on Sunday slammed the Delhi police and the Centre after a CCTV footage of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) library where police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, were seen beating up students, went viral.

Sharing the CCTV footage (recording the event of December 15 last year) on Twitter, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the government’s intentions would stand exposed if no action is taken against the ‘erring’ policemen.

Ms. Vadra also accused the Home Minister and the Delhi Police of ‘lying’ that Jamia students were not beaten up inside the library.

“Look at how Delhi Police is blindly assaulting students in the library. A boy is flashing his book but the policeman is continuing to attack him with batons. Home Minister and Delhi Police lied when they said students were not beaten up in the library. If no action is taken even after watching this Jamia video, the government’s intentions would stand exposed before the whole country,” Ms. Vadra tweeted in Hindi.

The 48-second video purportedly shows some seven to eight security personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and beating up students with batons.

“CCTV footage has emerged showing police assaulting Jamia students without provocation. Horrifying. Exemplary punishment must be levied on these lawless policemen,” tweeted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also shared the 48 seconds video and tweeted, “Police sponsored hooliganism under a fascist Modi government.”

“It has exposed the excesses committed by the Delhi police and the horrific attack on students. Delhi police are directly under Home Minister Amit Shah and now he must tell the nation what action is being taken against the policemen who did this,” CPI General Secretary D. Raja told The Hindu.

CPI(M) for action

The official handle of the CPI(M) also demanded action against the police personnel. “This is what Delhi Police did in Jamia that day. #ShameonDelhiPolice. On whose orders did Delhi police enter inside campus. Delhi police comes directly under Amit Shah. He needs to answer. Proper investigation should be done and people responsible should be booked,” tweeted the CPI(M)’s official handle.