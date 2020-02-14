Fight is to take the Constitution, country back: Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Friday expressed his solidarity with anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia and assured them that they were not alone in their struggle and asked them to have patience as it was going to be a long struggle.

“When the CAA was passed, I used to believe that we are finished and dead... but coming here today I’m convinced that we are alive,” Mr. Kashyap said, adding that the fight was to “take the Constitution, country and everything back”.

“Everyday I read stories and watch videos about you people. This gives me strength. What is happening gives us the understanding and strength that we have an existence,” he added.

Standing atop a table, he addressed the gathering and said that what we needed today was transparency. “A government that says different things each time can no longer be believed for its saying but only by its actions,” he said.

Mr. Kashyap said he had left Twitter but reopened the account in December after the police allegedly attacked students and entered the Jamia campus. “I had left everything and went away but I changed my mind after seeing what happened in Jamia in December. I saw a video of a girl and that gave me the courage to return to Twitter. Now I will not stay silent,” he said.

He added that no matter what happens, a non violent protest should continue till its aims are won. “This government knows how to deal with violence, but would always be trumped by peace, love and empathy,” he said.