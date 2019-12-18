Police deny entering university library

An officer of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank, who is part of the probe into the violence that erupted during protest in and around Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, denied that the police entered its library and thrashed students.

“A DCP-rank officer took a video in which it is shown that students were asked to leave the library... they were then taken to a safe place with their bags on their heads so that they would not be hit by stones. Whether the library was ransacked is a matter of investigation. Our force did not enter the library,” the officer said.

The official said that announcements were made from outside the building for students to evacuate the library and that they were given a cover.

“Tear gas shells may have entered the library as they were being thrown from a distance and that is collateral damage in a situation like this. A DCP-rank officer was leading the force and it was not like the force was without a head,” he added.

The police also said that an empty cartridge has been recovered and they have denied firing during the protest. “We strongly suspect that someone among the protesters was carrying a weapon and used it as well, but it is a matter of investigation,” the officer said.

Describing the sequence of events on Sunday, the officer said that a stir was under way since morning and the protesters were allowed till Surya Hotel where barricades were put up.

The police then got a call that the road near Mata Mandir junction had been blocked by protesters.

“As police officials were sent at the spot, we heard sound of tear gas shells. Protesters had already set ablaze a bus. Stone pelting had already started, they had brought the stones with them,” the officer said.

“When Jamia university area started, stone pelting began from the lawns and from above the hostel. The protesters were chased inside to stop them from pelting stones and also for safety of students,” the officer said.

During this time, police received several calls, including of firing, a bus being set on fire, cylinder blast, house trespass.