GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SC trashes plea for removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM, says it is up to Delhi L-G to act

The court said it is a matter of propriety but there is no legal right seeking removal of Mr. Kejriwal as Chief Minister following his arrest in a money laundering case related to excise policy case

Published - May 13, 2024 12:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister after his arrest in a money laundering case related to excise policy scam.

"It is up to Delhi L-G to act if he wants to but we will not interfere," a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said.

Will PM Modi follow his rule, retire at 75, asks Kejriwal

The court said it is a matter of propriety but there is no legal right seeking removal of Mr. Kejriwal as Chief Minister following his arrest.

“When the matter was being heard we had posed the same question to them. Ultimately, it is a matter of propriety and there is no legal right,” the Bench told the petitioner.

The top court was hearing a plea of petitioner Kant Bhati challenging the Delhi High Court’s order dated April 10 by which his plea was dismissed.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.