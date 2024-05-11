‘AAP is a thought, PM Modi cannot finish us’: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently out on an interim bail in a money laundering case till June 1, launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11, asserting that the INDIA bloc will form the next government and the AAP will be part of it at Centre.

Addressing his first press conference since his release on May 10, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Friends, I am coming straight from jail between you guys after 50 days in Tihar. I had no hope that I will come out of jail in between elections. This is the blessings of lord Hanuman.”

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “left no stone unturned to crush our party” and send four top AAP leaders to jail in a year.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is a small party, we are in power in two States and the PM is determined to finish our party. Together, they sent four top leaders of our to jail - myself, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendra Jain. They thought this will finish us but the truth is that we are not just a party but a thought,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

Mr. Kejriwal claimed Prime Minister Modi believes that AAP is the country’s future. “Anyone who goes to meet the PM tells us that for first 15 mins of the meeting, they talk about AAP and how it will lead the country on they future. That’s why they are scared of us. If they work hard for the development of this nation, no one will ask about AAP but they don’t do that,” he said.

“The PM says that he is fighting against corruption but all the corrupt people join the BJP and the party accepts them. If PM wants to learn about fighting corruption, he should learn from Arvind Kejriwal, we sent corrupt to jail,” said the AAP chief.

“All the thieves and liars have joined the BJP, and their cases vanished. But he arrested me to send a message. The message was to tell everyone that if I can arrest Kejriwal, then I can arrest anyone,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal further claimed that if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee, M.K. Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray will be sent to jail.

The BJP is doing something very dangerous, their mission is “One nation, one leader”. They have been after all Opposition leaders. If they win the elections, they will put all Opposition leaders behind bars, he said.

“First they came for the Opposition, and now they are coming after their own leaders. They ruined Vasundhra Raje, Manohar Lal Khattar and so many more leaders from within their party because they are focused on one nation, one leader. They will go after Yogi Adityanath next,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Addressing his party workers at the AAP headquarters in New Delhi, Mr. Kejriwal asserted the BJP will not return to power and said the INDIA bloc will form the government on June 4.

“In last 20 hours after release from jail, I talked to poll experts and people and got to know the BJP is not going to form the government,” he said.

“The AAP will be part of the government at the Centre. We will get full statehood for Delhi,” he added.

He further charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is asking for votes for Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“These people ask INDIA bloc about their face. I ask BJP who will be their PM? Modi ji is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 will be retired. They retired L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

“He will retire next year. He is seeking votes for making Amit Shah the prime minister. Will Shah fulfill Modiji’‘s guarantee?” he asked.

He also claimed that if the BJP comes to power, the party will change Uttar Pradesh chief minister within two months.

The Delhi Chief Ministger was arrested on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The Supreme Court on Friday granted him interim bail after 50 days in view of the Lok Sabha elections. The top court, however, refrained him from discharging any official duties. He has been asked to surrender to the prison authorities by June 2.

(With inputs from PTI)