What are the implications of Arvind Kejriwal making interim bail? | In Focus podcast

Jayed Ansari speaks to us about what implications Kejriwal’s release will have in the middle of the election campaign, and whether he will impact elections in Delhi. 

Updated - May 11, 2024 04:09 pm IST

Published - May 11, 2024 03:40 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been given interim bail to campaign in the elections. After many hearings, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court granted conditional bail to Kejriwal on the 10th of May.

Describing the elections to the Lok Sabha as the most significant event this year, the bench, facing stiff resistance from the Centre, pointed out that Kejriwal had no criminal antecedents nor was he a threat to society.

What implications does Kejriwal’s release have smack in the middle of the election campaign? Will he impact elections in the seven seats of Delhi or even beyond?

Guest: Javed Ansari, senior journalist and commentator, and former political writer for The Hindu.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

