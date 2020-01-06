JNU attack: Violence has no space in democracy, says Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and several Left parties and civil society organisations on Monday condemned the violent attack on the students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday. Violence had no space in democracy, he said.

“Shocked to know about the violent #JNUattack. Violence has no space in democracy and such attacks on students must be condemned unequivocally. Appeal law enforcement agencies to take swift action to apprehend the culprits and wish the injured students a speedy recovery,” said the Chief Minister on Twitter.

On the other hand, hundreds of people gathered at the Master Canteen Square near Bhubaneswar Railway Station around 11 a.m., including leaders and workers of the CPI(M), the CPI, the Forward Block and the CPI(ML) Liberation. Activists of several democratic organisations also took part in the protest, holding banners and placards condemning the JNU incident.

The leaders and activists who addressed the protesters demanded a judicial probe and action against the culprits.

Former State secretary of the CPI(M) Odisha unit Janardan Pati demanded that the Supreme Court use its powers and order a probe on its own to bring out the truth.

A civil society group with the hashtag OdishaStandsWithJNU which participated in the protest said that a candlelight protest rally would be held at Master Canteen Square in the evening.

A group of activists of the All-India Democratic Students Organisation staged a demonstration in front of the Rama Devi Women’s University a few km away. “Stop hooliganism on JNU campus,” said a placard.