Attack in JNU campus: Doctors attacked by mob outside university campus

A group of nine doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other hospitals was attacked by a mob outside Jawaharlal Nehru University’s main entrance gate on Sunday night.

The doctors, who had come in an ambulance with medical supplies to help the injured students, were not allowed to enter the campus.

“Around 100 masked goons attacked our ambulance with stones and lathis when we tried to enter the campus,” said Praveen, a general surgeon at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital.

Another doctor, who had come on his own as a volunteer to treat the students, said: “The police remained a mute spectator while our ambulance was being surrounded and attacked by the mob.”

Dr. Praveen added that the mob broke a window of the ambulance. “The mob even tried to drag and pull one of the doctors out of the ambulance’s window,” he said, pointing towards the doctor, who had received injuries.

A visibly rattled woman doctor in the group said, “The goons were wearing masks and helmets. I could smell that they were drunk. They even tried to take our mobile phones as we were taking videos.”

“There is no safety even for ambulance and doctors,” another doctor.

After some policemen intervened, the ambulance was allowed to leave the premises after half-an-hour, the doctors said.