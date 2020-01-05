Masked gangs strike terror in JNU, Live updates | Police complaint is being filed to bring culprits to book, says JNU administration

Scores of JNU students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were attacked and beaten up by ABVP activists inside the JNU campus on January 5 evening. Till the time of writing, masked men were inside the JNU campus, entering hostels, beating up students and smashing cars.

A video of a bleeding Ms. Ghosh was posted on Twitter while the JNUSU claimed in a statement that a large number of ABVP activists had entered the campus with iron rods and told to “single out” students’ representatives.

JNUSU President has been brutually attacked by ABVP Gundas. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/X9yJ4r7DeY — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

Several teachers independently confirmed that ABVP activists had entered the campus and were reportedly attacking students. “Female students have locked themselves up inside the girls’ wing in Sabarmati Hostel. These attackers are roaming the corridors armed with rods and sticks…we are under attack,” the JNUSU twitter handle said.

Here are the updates:

11.20 pm

Fresh statement from JNU

“Violators of university rules who are trying to disrupt peaceful academic atmosphere of campus will not be spared,” the JNU said in a fresh statement. “A police complaint is being filed to bring culprits to book.”

11.05 p.m.

Protest break out in AMU

Protests have broken out at the Aligarh Muslim University against violence in JNU campus. Protests are also happening at Delhi Police headquarters.

10.55 p.m.

Violence on innocent students proof of their insecurity: Jignesh Mevani

Jignesh Mevani tweets: “By attacking the students & professors of JNU, the government and Delhi Police are attacking the voices, future, intellect and growth of a democracy. Violence on innocent students is proof of their insecurity. India is watching & you’re nearing your end, BJP!”

10.50 p.m.

Desperate attempt by forces of anarchy: BJP

Tweet from the BJP’s official handle @BJP4India: “We strongly condemn the violence on JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education.”

10.40 p.m.

Priyanka at AIIMS

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reached All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet injured JNU students.

“It’s deeply sickening about a government that allows violence inflicted on their own children,” Ms. Vadra says. “Many wounded students at AIIMS have broken limbs and injuries on their heads.”

10.25 p.m.

25 of our members seriously injured, 11 missing: ABVP

The ABVP alleged that its members, including its JNU unit secretary, were attacked by members of the Left-backed students’ outfits and 11 of the RSS-affiliated outfit’s members were missing.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad alleged that its members were “brutally” attacked by students affiliated to Left student organisations SFI, AISA and the DSF. “Around 25 students have been seriously injured in this attack and there is no information as to the whereabouts of 11 students,” the outfit said. “Masked goons of Left entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University today and beat up the students who went for registration.”

“The JNU students affiliated to ABVP were brutally attacked,” it said.

According to the ABVP, its JNU unit secretary and its 2019 JNUSU presidential candidate, Manish Jangid, was “severely injured (his hand is fractured). Many students have suffered head injuries and a few students are still missing“. — PTI

10.20 p.m.

Govt wants universities to be safe spaces: Nirmala

“Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tweeted.

10.15 p.m.

Swara Bhasker’s appeal. Her parents live inside the campus.

Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi! 9pm on 5th. Jan pic.twitter.com/IXgvvazoSn — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020

10.10 p.m.

Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Police chief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Delhi Commissioner of Police and enquired about the incident. “Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Hon’ble minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible,” the Home Minister’s office tweeted.

10.05 p.m.

Delhi Police conduct flag march

“Two groups of students clashed inside the JNU campus. Police was informed. We conducted a flag march inside the campus. The situation is under control. The injured are moved to AIIMS,” says Anand Mohan, Joint CP (Delhi Police).

10 p.m.

Reactions

West bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: “We strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students/teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy. Trinamool delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi (Sajda Ahmed, Manas Bhunia, Vivek Gupta) headed to Delhi to show solidarity with #ShaheenBagh #JNU.”

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said: “Masked men attacking teachers and students in JNU shows the low to which the government will stoop in order to rule through fear. The BJP is using violence and hate to polarise society and stifle dissent. The ABVP are acting like the storm troopers of the BJP.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar: “Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university.”

9.50 p.m.

Doctors attacked near JNU campus entrance

A group of nine doctors from AIIMS and other hospitals were attacked by a violent mob outside JNU main entrance gate.

The doctors, who had come in an ambulance with medical supplies to help the injured students inside the JNU campus, were not allowed to enter the campus.

“About 100 goondas in mask yielding lathis and stone attacked our ambulance when we tried to enter the campus,” said Dr. Praveen, a general surgeon at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital.

“The police remain a mute spectator while our ambulance was being surrounded and attacked by the mob,” another doctor in the group said.

“The mob broke the window of the ambulance and even tried to drag and pull one of the doctors out of the ambulance's window,” said Dr. Praveen pointing towards the face of the doctor who had received injuries.

A visibly rattled lady doctor in the group said, “The goons were wearing mask and helmets. I could smell that they were drunk. They even tried to take our mobile phones as we were taking videos.”

“There is no safety even for ambulance and doctors,” another doctor in the group said.

After some policemen intervened, the mob which had held the ambulance outside the JNU campus gate for about half-an-hour were allowed to leave. — reports Rocky Soibam

9.35 p.m.

Have asked for an immediate report: HRD Ministry

HRD Ministry has asked for an immediate detailed report on the JNU situation from the University registrar. I am also speaking to the vice chancellor. Definitely, it is a serious matter: HRD secretary Amit Khare to The Hindu.

9.30 p.m.

Rahul condemns attack

Rahul Gandhi tweets: “The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear.”

9.25 p.m.

‘15 students admitted in AIIMS, two in serious condition”

JNUSU has retweeted this post by @DrHarjitBhatti, whose profile says he is ex-President, RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi and national president, Progressive Medicos & Scientists Forum: “I am at AIIMS, Trauma Centre, 15 students of JNU got admitted here with severe head injuries inflicted through sharp weapons & rods. 2 of the student are in serious condition including JNU SU President and are shifted to red area, all the students were brutally beaten."

9.15 p.m.

Yogendra Yadav attacked outside the JNU North Gate

Yogendra Yadav has been attacked outside the JNU North Gate. Police are escorting Mr. Yadav.

#WATCH Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav manhandled outside Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. #JNU pic.twitter.com/L9kB9W1IoR — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

9.10 p.m.

Delhi Police enter campus on university request

Delhi Police now say they have entered the JNU campus on the request of the university administration. The varsity administration called police to restore law and order in the campus, they said.

9.05 p.m.

JNU retracts statement

The JNU administration has now retracted its “Masked miscreants armed with sticks are roaming around, damaging property and attacking people” statement. Says it will issue a fresh one. In the statement they said police was called to maintain order. But the Delhi Police say they were not called in.

Masked persons inside the JNU campus in New Delhi on January 5, 2020. Photo: Special Arrangement

9 p.m.

Delhi Police say they will act after getting complaint

Baba Gang Nath Marg, the road leading to JNU main entrance gate, is blocked by Delhi Police. “We have not been called inside the campus. But police are deployed outside. We will take the action after getting complaint,” says a senior officer who is present at the JNU main gate.

8.55 p.m.

Goons have gone inside with police protection: Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav says those raising slogans while he is speaking to the media are the same people who are attacking JNU students inside the campus. “Goons have gone inside the campus with police protection,” Mr. Yadav says.

8.50 p.m.

Shocking and horrifying: Chidambaram

"What we are seeing on live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and attack students. What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner? If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief," said a statement from P. Chidamabaram on the attack.

8.45 p.m.

JNU statement

The Registrar of the JNU has issued this statement:

“This is an urgent message for the entire JNU Community that there is a law and order situation in the JNU Campus. Masked miscreants armed with sticks are roaming around, damaging property and attacking people.

“The JNU Administration has called the police to maintain order.

“This is the moment to remain calm and be on the alert. In view of the largeness of the campus, number 100 can also be dialled.

“Efforts are already being made to tackle the miscreants.”

8.40 p.m.

Crowd shouts Bharat Mata Ki Jai outside a closed gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on January 5, 2020. | Photo Credit: Sidarth Ravi

A crowd has gathered outside the JNU gate and are shouting Bharath Mata Ki Jai and Vande Matram. They are stopping people from taking videos and pictures, reports our Correspondent Sidharth Ravi.

8.30 p.m.

Students attacked brutally: Kejriwal

"I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. According CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, the attack in JNU was a planned attack by those in power.

8.20 p.m.

ABVP statement

"Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad members have been brutally attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations SFI, AISA and DSF. Around 25 students have been seriously injured in this attack and there is no information as to the whereabouts of 11 students. Many ABVP members are being attacked in hostels and the hostels are being vandalized by the leftist goons," said an ABVP statement.

The ABVP attackers have entered Koyna Hostel. This is an all female hostel. The women, and mess workers, are terrified. The terrorists are trying to break the doors. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

7.40 p.m.

ABVP activists attack students

Photo of attacked Sabarmati Hostel at Jawaharlal Nehru University shared by JNUSU Twitter handle on January 5, 2020 | Photo Credit: Twitter/ @JNUSUofficial

Several teachers confirmed that ABVP activists had entered the campus and were reportedly attacking students.

#EmergencyinJNU

ABVP terrorists from DU have entered campus in large numbers with iron rods, and they have been told to single out students' representatives. The JNUSU President, Aishe Ghosh, has been attacked. The Police and guards are aiding and abetting the attackers pic.twitter.com/KoIge6xeaF — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

“Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and are moving towards the…West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other,” another tweet from the Union added.

Ayesha Kidwai, a professor teaching at JNU, told The Hindu that one of her colleagues, Sucharita Sen, had been beaten up and suffered head injuries. “She is being treated at the trauma centre,” Dr. Kidwai said.

ABVP goons had gone into the hostels and also smashed cars belonging to teachers, she stated. “The JNU security staff did nothing. The police are now on the campus, but there are several entry points into JNU,” Dr. Kidwai added.