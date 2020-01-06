JNU violence: Students’ union demands V-C’s resignation

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Monday demanded the immediate resignation or sacking of JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagdeesh Kumar for the brutal attack by armed and masked goons on the university campus on Sunday night.

As condemnation of the incident continued to come in from civil society groups and individuals, the Delhi Police said an FIR had been registered against “unknown persons” for rioting and damage to property.

The JNUSU and a number of faculty members have accused the Delhi police of being bystanders to the violence and allowing the masked attackers to leave the campus premises after going on the rampage for several hours on Sunday night.

“The violence that happened is the result of the desperation and frustration of the V-C and his cronies. But the chronology of events that unfolded today [Sunday] is a shameful episode for the Delhi Police who gave a safe passage to ABVP goons imported from outside. For days now the administration has been unable to break our protest. Since 4th January, ABVP people were directed as henchmen of the V-C to come and beat up students. They used lathis and pipes on that day,” the JNUSU alleged in a statement.

In a separate development, the JNU Teachers Association said in an open letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, “The JNUTA with full sense of responsibility accuses the JNU Administration headed by the Vice- Chancellor of being responsible for the orgy of violence in JNU…It is evident that without the connivance of the Administration, the entry into the campus of several of the goons who were not from the campus, and their subsequent exit without being caught, would not have been possible.”

“There are also reports from different eyewitnesses that members of the JNU Administration helped some such people in gaining entry and then provided shelter to them in their residences on campus. The absence of any action for several hours by the Security or the Police to stop the violence, despite being informed of it, also reveals the complicity of the Administration in the violence…After all of this, the JNU Administration’s description in its press note of the events of yesterday, in which the sole culprits are the students agitating against the hike, lets the cat out of the bag. It flies in the face of all the evidence the whole world has seen and in doing so reveals the dishonest purposes behind the statement - namely, of shielding those who made up the mob and attacked students and teachers,” the JNUTA statement said.

Professor Jayati Ghosh, who teaches at JNU, said in a tweet, “Police were not “helpless”, they were complicit. They stood and watched the violence, prevented bleeding victims in ambulances from leaving the gate, and after 3 hours of mayhem, escorted the goons safely out of campus…”

V-C unrelenting

The V-C, however, showed no signs of relenting from his stand and claimed in a statement that “the origin of the present situation” lay on certain agitating students “turning violent” and obstructing academic activities of other students. “No such person will be spared and appropriate action taken,” Dr. Kumar warned.

34 discharged

Thirty-four persons, injured in the violence that broken out at JNU campus, who were brought to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday night, were discharged after treatment. One teacher was taken to Safdarjung Hospital and later discharged said an official here.

“Several students had broken limbs and head injuries. They were discharged after first aid,” noted a senior official at AIIMS. He added that injuries included wound on the head and limbs.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal met the Registrar and Pro Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday morning and discussed the situation on the campus. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah asked Mr. Baijal to meet the representatives of both the JNU students’ union and the administration.