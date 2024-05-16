GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gave my statement to police, BJP should not do politics: AAP MP Swati Maliwal over ‘assault’

AAP MP Swati Maliwal said that crucial elections are going on now and stressed that she is not important but the issues of the country are

Updated - May 16, 2024 09:54 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 09:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. 

AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.  | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on May 16 broke her silence over the alleged assault on her, saying she has recorded her statement with the Delhi Police and the BJP should not indulge in politics over the incident.

Three days after the alleged incident at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where his close aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly "assaulted" Ms. Maliwal, she said the past few days have been very difficult for her.

"What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope appropriate action will be taken. The past days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed. Those who tried to indulge in character assassination, said that I was doing it at the behest of the other party, God bless them too," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

She said crucial elections are going on now, and stressed that she is not important but the issues of the country are.

"There is a special request to the BJP people not to do politics on this incident," she said in the same post.

A two-member team of the Delhi Police recorded her statement on May 16 at her residence in Central Delhi.

According to an officer, Ms. Maliwal told police about the incident that happened at the chief minister''s residence on Monday.

The officer said with Ms. Maliwal's statement recorded, police might register an FIR in connection with the matter.

