GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP stages protest near Kejriwal’s residence, demands probe in Maliwal incident

Virendra Sachdeva, president of Delhi BJP, questioned the silence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged incident and demanded action against those guilty.

Published - May 15, 2024 01:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Police detain BJP women workers during the party’s protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, on May 15, 2024.

Police detain BJP women workers during the party’s protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, on May 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP leaders and workers, including activists of its Mahila Morcha, staged a protest on Wednesday near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, demanding a probe into the incident involving MP Swati Maliwal.

Virendra Sachdeva, president of Delhi BJP, questioned the silence of Mr. Kejriwal over the alleged incident and demanded action against those guilty.

AAP says strict action will be taken against Kejriwal’s aide who ‘misbehaved’ with Maliwal

"It's a matter of respect and honour of a woman who has been chief of the Delhi Commission for Women. We are here to support her. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has admitted the incident. Why is not Kejriwal lodging a police complaint against the person who is involved in it," Mr. Sachdeva asked.

Ms. Maliwal had alleged earlier that the Delhi Chief Minister's assistant Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with her at his residence, party leader Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference a day after Ms. Maliwal's allegations, Mr. Singh said AAP supremo Mr. Kejriwal will take strict action in the matter.

Mr. Sachdeva said the police could launch a probe after confirmation of the incident by Mr. Singh. He also urged Ms. Maliwal who has maintained complete silence over the incident so far, to come forward to give her statement to the police.

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.