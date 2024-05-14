GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ruckus in MCD House over Swati Maliwal's assault allegation

Ruckus in MCD House as BJP and Congress demand Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over assault allegations by Swati Maliwal

Published - May 14, 2024 02:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in session

Representational image of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in session | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A ruckus erupted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on May 14 over the allegations of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal that she was assaulted by a member of Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff at the Chief Minister's official residence.

BJP and Congress councillors stormed into the well of the House as soon as the proceedings began and started raising slogans against Mr. Kejriwal and demanding his resignation over the incident.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal | Photo Credit: PTI

They raised slogans such as "Kejriwal haye haye" and "Kejriwal istifa do".

The opposition councillors also stood at the mayor's podium carrying posters with "Dalit Mayor Ko kursi par baithao, Dalit virodhi Kejriwal istifa do" slogans written on them.

Amid the ruckus, the mayor adjourned the House and left the meeting.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP and former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, on May 13 went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the Chief Minister's official residence, the police officials said.

Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

